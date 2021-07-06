Advertisement

Topeka ER and Hospital Donates $260K to enhance Shawnee Co. trails

Joggers, walkers, and cyclists will now be able to tell just how far they've made it through...
Joggers, walkers, and cyclists will now be able to tell just how far they’ve made it through Shawnee County’s three main trails.(Shawnee County Parks and Recreation)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Joggers, walkers, and cyclists will now be able to tell just how far they’ve made it through Shawnee County’s three main trails.

Topeka ER and Hospital donated $260,000 to Parks For All for a five-year sponsorship of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. Part of the money was used to install mile marker posts every half-mile on the Shunga, Lake Shawnee, and Landon Trails. The rest of the donation will be used for future trail enhancements.

“Trails are our number one requested amenity in our parks, people love them,” said Parks and Rec Director Tim Laurent. “We really take [the trails] seriously and we’re trying to make improvements all the time.”

Parks and Rec’s next improvement project is widening the Gage underpass on the Shunga Trail. Community members demanded safety improvements a local doctor was killed in a cycling accident there last summer.

