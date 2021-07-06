Advertisement

Teen victim in July 3rd shooting dies, suspect faces murder charge

Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a woman in the 1100 block of Clay in Topeka(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department said the teen victim of a July 3rd shooting has died from her injuries and the suspect now faces a First Degree Murder charge.

Last Saturday, officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Clay St. on the report of a female suffering from a gunshot wound.

TPD found a 17-year-old girl in serious condition. She was taken to a local hospital where she died a few days later.

Daisha Butler, 21, of Topeka was arrested Sunday in connection to the shooting.

Butler’s charges have now been upgraded from Attempted 1st Degree Murder to Murder in the 1st degree as well as Aggravated Battery.

She remains in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

