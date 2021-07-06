Sunflower Summer program allows students to visit Kansas attractions for free

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Sunflower Summer program will allow students in Kansas to visit attractions throughout the state for free.

The Kansas State Department of Education says a new program will help students stay engaged in learning throughout the summer while they spend quality time with family members and friends touring some of the state’s greatest attractions for free.

According to the KSDE, the Sunflower Summer program, which is funded by COVID-19 money, will offer summer enrichment activities for students in collaboration with the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, KU Center for Public Partnerships and Research and Greenbush Education Service Center.

“This is a win-win for Kansas students and Kansas attractions,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “The Sunflower Summer program can help enrich summer learning and is an excellent opportunity for students and families to go on educational adventures together while supporting nearly 70 Kansas attractions.”

KSDE said adults can download the Sunflower Summer mobile app on iPhones, however, it is not yet available on the Google Play Store for Androids. It said Android users can still use the program by filling out a paper form when they arrive at venues.

According to the Department, an adult will be required to register family members and include their county and school district. It said there are almost 70 attractions to choose from including zoos, museums, historic landmarks, libraries and outdoor locations.

Within the Sunflower app, KSDE said there is a passport that allows participants to track where they have been. It said when a location is selected, tickets can be claimed in the app. When attendees are ready to enter, it said the ticket can be activated and presented to an employee.

KSDE said participating attractions are as follows:

Attractions and Landmarks Cosmosphere Curious Minds Discovery Zone Evel Knievel Museum Exploration Place Kansas Aviation Museum Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Kansas State Capitol Lee Richardson Zoo Mid-America Air Museum Rolling Hills Zoo Sedgwick County Zoo The Topeka Zoo Wright Park Zoo

History Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum Boot Hill Museum, Inc. Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site Eisenhower Presidential Library*** El Quartelejo Museum & Jerry Thomas Gallery and Collection Fick Fossil & History Museum Fort Larned National Historic Site Johnson County Museum Kansas Museum of History Kiowa County Historical Museum & Soda Fountain Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum Lowell Milken Center for Unsung Heroes Mid-America All-Indian Museum Miners Hall Museum Nicodemus National Historic Site Old Cowtown Museum Pawnee Indian Museum State Historic Site Pony Express Barn & Museum Sternberg Museum of Natural History The Big Well Museum

Art and Theatre Prairie Museum of Art & History Red Barn Studio Museum Theatre In The Park

Nature Areas Botanica, The Wichita Gardens Cedar Bluff State Park Cheney State Park Clinton State Park - OK Kids Cowley Lake Waterfall Crawford State Park Cross Timbers State Park El Dorado State Park Ernie Miller Park & Nature Center Fall River State Park Flint Hills Discovery Center Flint Hills Trail State Park Hillsdale State Park Lehigh Portland Trails Little Jerusalem State Park Lovewell State Park Meade State Park Milford State Park Monument Rocks Natural Area Perry State Park Pomona State Park Santa Fe Trail Center Museum & Research Library Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve Tuttle Creek State Park Webster State Park Wyandotte County Lake Park

Libraries Clay Center Carnegie Library Hays Public Library Hoisington Public Library Lawrence Public Library Salina Public Library Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library



To download the Sunflower Summer app, click HERE.

