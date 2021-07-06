“She was just full of life,” mother of teen victim who died in weekend shooting says

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 17-year-old girl who was shot Saturday in Central Topeka, has died from her injuries.

Family members say Nevaeh Martinez passed away Sunday.

Tiana Cannon says her 17-year-old daughter Nevaeh Martinez had come to Topeka to visit her.

Just before 10:30 Saturday night, Topeka Police found Nevaeh in the 11-hundred block of SW Clay street with a gunshot wound.

“She was just loved by a lot of people, just full of life,” Cannon said. “They said that when she got there she was still awake some degree, she was moaning and saying that it hurts and just in pain, and they gave her a tube, and put her under.”

Cannon said doctors told her a bullet had damaged a vein beyond repair, “I can just imagine her pain as she was laying there in the street just waiting for someone to help her.”

By Sunday, Cannon said, they had to let Nevaeh go, “I just sat next to her and I just watched her and I talk to her and, I told her how much I loved her and how much she was loved and how sorry I was, that this happened to her.”

Topeka police arrested 21-year-old Daisha Butler, who is jailed in connection with first degree murder and aggravated battery.

Cannon says Nevaeh did not know Butler, “the thing is she wasn’t in any trouble. She wasn’t having an altercation with anyone.”

“She wasn’t out there fighting with anyone, she was just there with your friends when this happened and she was just an innocent bystander who was shot,” Cannon added.

Cannon hopes her daughter is remembered as someone who was loved.

“She just touched so many people, just with her smile and attitude and just being around, and for someone to just take her life for nothing, literally nothing is just heartbreaking,” Cannon emphasized.

“She was very strong, willed young lady, very strong-willed. just a sweet girl. She had goals and dreams. She was loved, she was cared for,” Cannon said.

“I just want the youth to think about that, when they’re having altercations or confrontations, it’s better to just walk away from the situation than to go off and get a gun to come back and retaliate,” Cannon said.

Butler remains jailed on one million dollars bond.

Nevaeh’s mother said she lived in Nebraska, and was visiting Topeka for the July 4th holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.