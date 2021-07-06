Advertisement

Section of Military Trail Rd. to close for repair

FILE
FILE(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A section of Military Trail Rd. will close in Pottawatomie Co. for a bridge repair.

Pottawatomie County says part of Military Trail Rd. along the southern border of the county will be closed to through traffic between the intersections of Legion Ln. and Swamp Angel Rd. It said the closure is expected to last from July 19 to July 30 for a bridge repair.

According to the County, there will not be a designated detour. It said local access will still be available.

