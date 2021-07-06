Advertisement

SE Shawnee Co. intersection closed for fatal accident

(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to avoid the area of 53rd and Stubbs Rd. as it works to clean up a fatal accident.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the area of 53rd and Stubbs Rd. around 2:05 p.m. with reports of an accident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one person is confirmed dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Toddler drowns while visiting family in Perry
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder for Saturday night shooting
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Dead body found near NE K4 Highway identified

Latest News

FILE
Parental leave policy expands for state employees in Kansas
GRAPHIC: video shows aftermath of Adventureland accident
Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021
Reports: KU’s Agbaji, Martin to return for 2021-22 season
National Weather Service to make changes to Severe Thunderstorm Warning alerts