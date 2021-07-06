SE Shawnee Co. intersection closed for fatal accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to avoid the area of 53rd and Stubbs Rd. as it works to clean up a fatal accident.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the area of 53rd and Stubbs Rd. around 2:05 p.m. with reports of an accident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, one person is confirmed dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

