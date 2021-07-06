SCHD presents 2022 budget request to County Commissioners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department said the pandemic isn’t increasing their financial needs for the year ahead drastically, but they did use their budgeting time with county commissioners to offer some safety tips about the delta variant.

The 2022 budget request for the Shawnee County Health Department is more than $8.1 million dollars. That’s about $460,000 more than in 2021. Health department officials said personnel costs account for 69% of their spending.

Director Teresa Fisher presented their 2022 budget requests to the county commissioners Tuesday afternoon. The health department makes up 7.3% of the total county budget.

“Our tax allocation for 2022 stayed flat,” she said.

Fisher outlined what the department added to address COVID-19, like the infectious disease division.

“We on-boarded the staff we still have, we’re still searching for some additional staff members that will continue on with that work and really looking at long-term what some other opportunities might be to that, that we’re able to do.” She said. “Visiting with other infectious diseases around the state and what they’re doing with the different disciplines that we have in hopes that we can fully utilize that division in the future.”

The department said it will seek $560,000 in grants for 2022 that will come from grants already received that will still be operational in 2022 or anticipated grants in which applications will open soon and be eligible in 2022.

Fisher said they are adding a grant writer position to search for them more quickly and a vaccine coordinator position. Currently, they have the clinical services division supervisor operating it and want a full-time, solidified position so she can go back to her regular duties.

As of June 30, the department has given 10,000 vaccines, adding to the overall 75,000 fully vaccinated Shawnee Co. residents.

Infectious Disease Division Manager Derik Flerlage said, “That adds into the bigger overall number which is the 75,000 individuals that have been vaccinated by the collaborative as a whole which is our health systems in the county, our federally qualified centers, and all of our pharmacy partners as well that have really helped achieve that big number.

Flerlage acknowledged getting the shot is a personal choice, but it could be the right time with the delta variant being found in the state. He said it’s 60% more transmissible than the alpha variant.

“It could lead to things like increased hospitalizations, more symptoms for our children, and so it becomes more important to wear your mask if you’re unsure if those around you are vaccinated,” he said. “Of course wear your mask indoors when you can’t distance properly distance from people, and mainly just getting vaccinated if you’re eligible and you can. That’s the most important thing.”

Fleralge said they received positive feedback for their “Vaccine Fiesta” with the Salvation Army. They will have another collaborated clinic on July 17, but no time is sent yet.

