Sabetha woman charged for criminal sodomy of a child

Karen Davis was charged for criminal sodomy of a child.
Karen Davis was charged for criminal sodomy of a child.(Nemaha Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha woman has been charged for the criminal sodomy of a girl between 14 and 15-years-old.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says Karen Davis, 35, of Sabetha, was arrested by the Sabetha Police Department on July 1. It said she was arrested on a warrant out of Nemaha Co. for criminal sodomy.

Nemaha Co. Attorney Brad Lippert says a complaint has been filed with his office that charged Davis with criminal sodomy. He said the complaint alleged that between Jan. 25, 2017, and Jan. 24, 2019, Davis engaged in sodomy with a female child who was between 14 and 15 years old.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Davis was released on July 1 on a $50,000 surety bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said Davis is scheduled to appear in court on July 27 at 9 a.m.

