Rural Leavenworth man arrested in half-brother’s death

Cody Huninghake was arrested for the murder of his half-brother.
Cody Huninghake was arrested for the murder of his half-brother.(Leavenworth Co. Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A rural Leavenworth man was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in the shooting death of his half-brother.

Cody S. Huninghake, 25, made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon after being arrested Saturday night in the death of Robert Nelson, 17, The Leavenworth Times reported.

Officers who went to the home just outside Leavenworth city limits found the victim dead from a gunshot wound, Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Nelson was Huninghake’s half-brother, Sherley said.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred at the home, he said.

During his court appearance Tuesday, Huninghake said a family member planned to hire attorney to represent him.

His next court appearance was scheduled for July 16.

