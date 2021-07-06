Reports: KU’s Agbaji, Martin to return for 2021-22 season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin will both return to Kansas for the upcoming season, per multiple reports Tuesday.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony first tweeted Tuesday morning Agbaji, who led the Jayhawks in scoring last season, has withdrawn from the NBA Draft. KU later confirmed the news.

“Jayhawk Nation, I’m coming back to KU this season,” Agbaji said. “Going through the process at the NBA Combine and team workouts has been a really good experience. I cannot thank my family enough, the NBA teams, my KU coaches and teammates, as well as everyone who supported me in this process. I am so looking forward to next season, playing in front of the best fans in basketball and contending for a national championship.”

Agbaji averaged 14.1 points per game last season, along with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He shot 37.7% from three and 42% from the floor.

The Kansas City, Missouri-native was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection for the second-straight season.

“We are all very excited Ochai has made the decision to return for one more year,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “He did exactly what the process allows and encourages players to considering the Draft to do. He will be better for it and so will our basketball team. We believe Ochai is a first-round talent and I look forward to pushing him daily towards that. I can’t wait to have Ochai and our full complement of players here very soon.”

Later in the afternoon, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Arizona State transfer Remy Martin also made the decision to withdraw and will take the court for KU this season.

Martin, who ESPN called “arguably the best available transfer in the portal,” averaged 19.1 points and 3.7 assists at Arizona State last season. In 2019-2020, he put up 19.1 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Agbaji and Martin join Jalen Wilson, who announced last week he would withdraw from the Draft and return to Lawrence.

Wednesday marks the deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and keep their eligiblity.

