Advertisement

RCPD responds to dispose of homemade firework

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities in Manhattan were busy with a homemade firework early Tuesday.

Police responded to the CiCo Park area along Kimball Avenue as officers worked to safely collect a homemade firework that was found, according to a social media report from the Riley County Police Department.

This firework posed no threat to the public but officers needed to properly and safely dispose of the firework.  They completed the process and cleared the area just before 2 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Toddler drowns while visiting family in Perry
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder for Saturday night shooting
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Dead body found near NE K4 Highway identified

Latest News

The Lebold Mansion in Abilene. Photos courtesy Joseph Tatner
New owner plans to bring 140-year-old Abilene mansion back to life
Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
Political leaders announce endorsements for 2022 governor’s race
Kansas lawmaker launches campaign for AG with dig at Kobach
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws while teammate Chad Henne waits his...
Chiefs’ Mahomes joins USA Football in youth football support