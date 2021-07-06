RCPD responds to dispose of homemade firework

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities in Manhattan were busy with a homemade firework early Tuesday.

Police responded to the CiCo Park area along Kimball Avenue as officers worked to safely collect a homemade firework that was found, according to a social media report from the Riley County Police Department.

This firework posed no threat to the public but officers needed to properly and safely dispose of the firework. They completed the process and cleared the area just before 2 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

