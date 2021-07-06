Preparations taking place Tuesday for 3-month closure of Sardou Bridge in northeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City crews were making preparations Tuesday for what is expected to be an approximate three-month closure of the Sardou Bridge in the northeast part of Topeka.

The closure is expected to last until Sept. 22.

The Sardou Bridge, which spans the Kansas River, connects North Topeka with the city’s Oakland neighborhood.

City officials on Tuesday said crews were placing detour signs at various locations to help direct traffic during the bridge closure.

For those starting in the Oakland neighborhood, the detour will take westbound traffic on N.E. Sardou to N.E. River Road, then west on 1st Street to Kansas Avenue. Traffic then will proceed north over the Kansas Avenue bridge to N.E. Quincy, then to N.E. Morse in North Topeka.

For those starting in North Topeka, eastbound traffic will go south on N.E. Quincy across the Kansas Avenue Bridge from N.E. Morse, then east on 1st Street to River Road. Traffic then will proceed on N.E. River Road to N.E. Sardou.

City officials said N.E. Porubsky Drive, located near the west end of the Sardou Bridge, will remain open for access to the Little Russia neighborhood, including to Porubsky Grocery and Meats.

Some night work is expected to take place during the project, which will include patching and polymer overlay work by Bettis Asphalt of Topeka.

