Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff searches for stolen items

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about stolen items that went missing around the end of June.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, June 22, it responded to reports of a theft in the area of Dempsey Rd. in rural Manhattan. It said sometime between June 21 at 5 p.m. and June 22 around 5 a.m., a Honda EU3000I generator was taken from a pickup truck. It said the generator cost about $2,000.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, June 28, it responded to the area of Jackies Way in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and another theft. It said someone entered into an enclosed trailer at a construction site and stole tools sometime between Friday, June 25 at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, June 28 at 7 a.m. It said the tools cost about $4,000.

Anyone with information related to the theft should call the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via the Crime Stoppers website.

