Political leaders announce endorsements for 2022 governor’s race

Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Senators Bob Dole and Pat Roberts have announced endorsements for Derek Schmidt while current Sen. Roger Marshall and Congressman Tracey Mann have endorsed Jeff Colyer.

According to reports from the Associated Press, former Senators Bob Dole and Pat Roberts announced their endorsement of Derek Schmidt for the 2022 governor’s race on Tuesday. Dole said Schmidt “has what it takes to win,” While Roberts said Schmidt is “a proven winner.”

Former Gov. Jeff Colyer is current Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s main rival for the Republican nomination to challenge Gov. Laura Kelly for her seat.

“He’s a strong Republican, and he has what it takes to win and to lead with common sense and decency,” said Dole of Schmidt.

According to the AP, Colyer invoked Dole to launch his comeback campaign in April, as he was once an intern for the political icon. He has questioned whether Schmidt truly has conservative values.

“Our campaign is excited to have the conservative endorsements of U.S. Senator Roger Marshall and Congressman Tracey Mann who won tough elections in Kansas just last year,” said Colton Gibson, campaign manager for Jeff Colyer. “We look forward to a campaign based on our principled conservative solutions for the future contrasted with Derek Schmidt’s history of blowing with the political winds.”

Dole, 97, and Roberts, 85, have both represented the State of Kansas in Congress for decades with support from moderate and conservative Republicans alike.

