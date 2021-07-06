Police search for man who robbed Casey’s for pack of cigarettes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police early Tuesday were searching for a man who they said robbed an East Topeka convenience store at gunpoint for a package of cigarettes.

The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. at the Casey’s store at 600 S.E. Rice Road.

Police on the scene said the man displayed a gun in the incident in which a package of cigarettes was stolen.

Topeka police officers were searching an area just south of the store as they looked for the assailant.

No injuries were reported and the store remained open after the incident.

