Advertisement

Parental leave policy expands for state employees in Kansas

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ parental leave policy has expanded for state employees that are caregivers, secondary caregivers or foster parents.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has issued Executive Order 21-24 to expand parental leave benefits to primary caregivers, secondary caregivers and foster parents.

“Supporting working parents in our workforce is not only the right thing to do – it’s good for our economy,” Governor Kelly said. “We’re committed to recruiting and keeping talented Kansans in our state and creating a supportive environment for our families.”

Under the new policy, Gov. Kelly said primary and secondary caregivers, as well as foster parents, will receive the additional leave. She said the new policy is as follows:

  • Primary caregivers receive eight weeks of leave (an increase of two weeks from the original policy);
  • Secondary caregivers receive four weeks of leave (an increase of one week from the original policy);
  • Foster parents are now eligible for parental leave, with primary caregivers receiving eight weeks of leave and secondary caregivers receiving four weeks of leave;
  • Parental leave can now be used thirty days in advance of the birth date, adoption, or fostering of a child or children per calendar year;
  • New State employees become eligible after 180 days of employment. Current employees will not be subjected to this requirement.

“Paid family leave is a win-win for both families and employers,” said Wendy Doyle, President & CEO, United WE. “Policies like this that expand these benefits to women and their families bolster economies, improve health and education outcomes and strengthens business through a stronger employee workforce. We applaud Governor Kelly’s action today and urge other states without paid family leave policies to consider the research-backed benefits of strong economic policies that support employees and their families.”

Effective immediately, Gov. Kelly said the Kansas Department of Administration’s Office of Personnel Services will implement the new policy and provide information to agencies and employees.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Toddler drowns while visiting family in Perry
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder for Saturday night shooting
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Dead body found near NE K4 Highway identified

Latest News

SE Shawnee Co. intersection closed for fatal accident
GRAPHIC: video shows aftermath of Adventureland accident
Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Oklahoma State, Feb. 8, 2021
Reports: KU’s Agbaji, Martin to return for 2021-22 season
National Weather Service to make changes to Severe Thunderstorm Warning alerts