Parental leave policy expands for state employees in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ parental leave policy has expanded for state employees that are caregivers, secondary caregivers or foster parents.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has issued Executive Order 21-24 to expand parental leave benefits to primary caregivers, secondary caregivers and foster parents.

“Supporting working parents in our workforce is not only the right thing to do – it’s good for our economy,” Governor Kelly said. “We’re committed to recruiting and keeping talented Kansans in our state and creating a supportive environment for our families.”

Under the new policy, Gov. Kelly said primary and secondary caregivers, as well as foster parents, will receive the additional leave. She said the new policy is as follows:

Primary caregivers receive eight weeks of leave (an increase of two weeks from the original policy);

Secondary caregivers receive four weeks of leave (an increase of one week from the original policy);

Foster parents are now eligible for parental leave, with primary caregivers receiving eight weeks of leave and secondary caregivers receiving four weeks of leave;

Parental leave can now be used thirty days in advance of the birth date, adoption, or fostering of a child or children per calendar year;

New State employees become eligible after 180 days of employment. Current employees will not be subjected to this requirement.

“Paid family leave is a win-win for both families and employers,” said Wendy Doyle, President & CEO, United WE. “Policies like this that expand these benefits to women and their families bolster economies, improve health and education outcomes and strengthens business through a stronger employee workforce. We applaud Governor Kelly’s action today and urge other states without paid family leave policies to consider the research-backed benefits of strong economic policies that support employees and their families.”

Effective immediately, Gov. Kelly said the Kansas Department of Administration’s Office of Personnel Services will implement the new policy and provide information to agencies and employees.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.