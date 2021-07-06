Navy veteran, Topekan launches campaign for KS 2nd District of Congress

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A navy veteran and Topekan has officially launched his campaign Tuesday for Kansas’ 2nd District of Congress.

According to a release from his campaign, Patrick Schmidt is a sixth-generation Kansan and served overseas in the U.S. Navy. He recently completed his active duty commitments and remains in the Naval Reserves.

“During my service on the USS RONALD REAGAN, I saw firsthand the impact the United States makes in the world when we are strong and united,” Schmidt continued saying, “After the pandemic, we need to build a stronger economy if we want all Kansans to be able to succeed.”

Schmidt said it was an honor to defend the nation and is seeking to continue his public service in Kansas.

“I’m worried about our country and our state,” he said, “Instead of investing in our future and rebuilding our economy, we are divided by partisan bickering.”

Schmidt said he also comes from a long line of farmers, coal miners, and teachers.

“I’ve seen the daily struggles Kansas families face when an unexpected illness or injury shocks the family budget. It’s a financial and emotional earthquake impacting everyone in the family,” Schmidt said. “As your Congressman, I will do everything in my power for hard-working Kansas families, to ensure they can thrive in our state.”

He and his wife, Megan, live in Topeka. Schmidt is running in the 2023 election as a Democrat.

For more information about Schmidt visit his campaign website, Patrick Schmidt for Kansas.

