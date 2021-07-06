Advertisement

Lawrence woman taken to hospital after car hits deer Monday night north of Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after a car-deer crash Monday night just north of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 9:09 p.m. Monday on US-75 highway, just north of US-24 highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash occurred when a 2014 Hyundai Elantra that was southbound on US-75 struck a deer.

A passenger in the car, Katrina M. Skidmore, 28, of Lawrence, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Skidmore was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Hyundai, Mitchell A. Skidmore, 29, was reported uninjured. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt.

Passengers Avenleigh M. Skidmore, 3, and Eden O. Skidmore, 1, also of Lawrence, were reported uninjured.

The patrol said Avenleigh was properly restrained in a child safety seat and Eden was properly restrained in an infant carrier seat.

The car was damaged in the crash and had to be towed from the scene.

