Kids cash in with annual “Just a Buck” campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area children served by Big Brothers Big Sisters got a big boost to their support system Tuesday.

An official check presentation was held at Lewis Toyota’s Topeka Dealership.

Lewis Toyota provided $15,000 of the $20,000 in matching funds offered up during the month-long campaign.

Lewis Toyota General Manager Jeff Kirwan was on hand to help present the check totaling $41,762.

Personal Injury Attorney Dan Lykins also attended the event. Lykins contributed $5,000 towards the match.

