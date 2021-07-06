Advertisement

Kids cash in with annual “Just a Buck” campaign

From left to right, Jeff Kirwan, Lewis Toyota GM, Eric Maydew, BBBS Area Director, Dan Lykins,...
From left to right, Jeff Kirwan, Lewis Toyota GM, Eric Maydew, BBBS Area Director, Dan Lykins, Personal Injury Attorney, Chris Fisher, Jared Broyles, and Alyssa Willetts.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area children served by Big Brothers Big Sisters got a big boost to their support system Tuesday.

An official check presentation was held at Lewis Toyota’s Topeka Dealership.

Lewis Toyota provided $15,000 of the $20,000 in matching funds offered up during the month-long campaign.

Lewis Toyota General Manager Jeff Kirwan was on hand to help present the check totaling $41,762.

Personal Injury Attorney Dan Lykins also attended the event. Lykins contributed $5,000 towards the match.

To read more about the annual “Just a Buck” campaign, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Toddler drowns while visiting family in Perry
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder for Saturday night shooting
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Dead body found near NE K4 Highway identified

Latest News

Sean Davidson was arrested on July 2 for outstanding drug-related warrants.
Fairview man behind bars for outstanding drug-related warrants
SE Shawnee Co. intersection closed for fatal accident
FILE
Parental leave policy expands for state employees in Kansas
GRAPHIC: video shows aftermath of Adventureland accident