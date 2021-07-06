KHP made fewer DUI arrests over July 4 weekend than previous years
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made fewer DUI arrests over the 2021 July 4 weekend than it had in previous years.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says for the period between Friday, July 2, at 6 p.m., through Monday, July 5, at 11:59 p.m., it made 19 DUI arrests compared to 20 in 2020 and 28 in 2019. It said it worked two non-DUI-related fatal accidents involving two fatalities over the holiday weekend.
It said reporting information is as follows:
|Enforcement Data
|2019
|2020
|2021
|DUI Arrests
|28
|20
|19
|Speed Citations
|1,131
|824
|822
|Speed Warnings
|956
|622
|661
|Safety Belt - Adult Citations
|247
|97
|108
|Safety Belt - Adult Warnings
|10
|5
|5
|Safety Belt - Teen Citations
|10
|4
|8
|Safety Belt - Teen Warnings
|2
|0
|0
|Child Restraint - Citations
|38
|5
|23
|Motorist Assists
|1,151
|920
|935
|Crash Data
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|1
|3
|2
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|1
|3
|2
