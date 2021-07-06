KHP made fewer DUI arrests over July 4 weekend than previous years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made fewer DUI arrests over the 2021 July 4 weekend than it had in previous years.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says for the period between Friday, July 2, at 6 p.m., through Monday, July 5, at 11:59 p.m., it made 19 DUI arrests compared to 20 in 2020 and 28 in 2019. It said it worked two non-DUI-related fatal accidents involving two fatalities over the holiday weekend.

It said reporting information is as follows:

Enforcement Data 2019 2020 2021 DUI Arrests 28 20 19 Speed Citations 1,131 824 822 Speed Warnings 956 622 661 Safety Belt - Adult Citations 247 97 108 Safety Belt - Adult Warnings 10 5 5 Safety Belt - Teen Citations 10 4 8 Safety Belt - Teen Warnings 2 0 0 Child Restraint - Citations 38 5 23 Motorist Assists 1,151 920 935 Crash Data 2019 2020 2021 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 1 3 2 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 1 3 2

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.