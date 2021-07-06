Advertisement

KHP made fewer DUI arrests over July 4 weekend than previous years

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made fewer DUI arrests over the 2021 July 4 weekend than it had in previous years.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says for the period between Friday, July 2, at 6 p.m., through Monday, July 5, at 11:59 p.m., it made 19 DUI arrests compared to 20 in 2020 and 28 in 2019. It said it worked two non-DUI-related fatal accidents involving two fatalities over the holiday weekend.

It said reporting information is as follows:

Enforcement Data201920202021
DUI Arrests282019
Speed Citations1,131824822
Speed Warnings956622661
Safety Belt - Adult Citations24797108
Safety Belt - Adult Warnings1055
Safety Belt - Teen Citations1048
Safety Belt - Teen Warnings200
Child Restraint - Citations38523
Motorist Assists1,151920935
Crash Data201920202021
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes132
Non-DUI Related Fatalities132

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Toddler drowns while visiting family in Perry
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder for Saturday night shooting
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Teen victim in July 3rd shooting dies, suspect faces murder charge
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety

Latest News

A fatality accident occurred at SE Stubbs Road and SE 53rd Street this afternoon.
Fatality accident at SE Stubbs Road and SE 53rd Street
Karen Davis was charged for criminal sodomy of a child.
Sabetha woman charged for criminal sodomy of a child
Sunflower Summer program allows students to visit Kansas attractions for free
Joggers, walkers, and cyclists will now be able to tell just how far they’ve made it through...
Topeka ER and Hospital Donates $260K to enhance Shawnee Co. trails