Former ESU star founds player development company in grandfather’s memory

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Even though Austin Downing’s playing days are over, you can still find him in the gym every day.

“I’m gonna be up-tempo, I’m gonna be loud, I’m gonna be screaming. You might look at me like, ‘Why is he sweating more than me?’” Austin laughed. “Making that transition from player to coach, I still get excited being in the gym.”

He’s known for a while he wanted to keep basketball in his life — but when his grandfather, Chic Downing, passed in February, he wanted to find a way to honor his legacy.

Chic was a 1972 NBA Draft pick to the Knicks, a Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductee, and a six-time state champion at Atchison High School: four as a coach and two as a player.

“At his funeral, I just heard story after story about how he’s made such an impact on people,” Austin said. “So that just inspired me to try to do what he used to do as far as being there for people, helping people basketball related and not basketball related.”

That led Austin to launch his own player development company, TheADowning Way.

The logo, an image of the man who inspired him to pick up a basketball.

“It’s actually a picture of my grandfather holding me up from when I was super young,” Austin said. “It means the world to me. I know it means a lot to my mom. I know my mom and family seeing his image in different parts of the state or other states, it means a lot to them as well.”

Austin continues to train young hoopers, growing his post-collegiate career both with his own program and as the freshman boys basketball coach at Lawrence Free State.

“That first step is an important step,” Craig Doty, head men’s basketball coach at Emporia State, said. “He’s shown that he’s willing to take it, that he’s going to do it without fear, and we think he’s going to do it with a lot of success.”

As Austin takes his next step, he hopes to inspire the next generation the way his grandfather inspired him/

“My ultimate goal in building this brand is to work with kids who don’t really know how high their ceiling is — I just want to get more out of kids than they think they have,” he said.

To train with Austin, contact him at (913) 267-2525. You can also purchase a t-shirt to support his program here.

