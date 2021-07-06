Advertisement

Fairview man behind bars for outstanding drug-related warrants

Sean Davidson was arrested on July 2 for outstanding drug-related warrants.
Sean Davidson was arrested on July 2 for outstanding drug-related warrants.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Fairview man has been arrested for outstanding drug-related warrants.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on July 2, around 8:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon investigation, it said it found the driver, Sean Davidson, 52, of Fairview, had outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. It said it sent out K9 Ari to help with the investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Davidson was arrested and taken into the Brown Co. Jail.

After the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said Davidson was additionally charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

