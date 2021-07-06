Clay Co. Jail sees three new cases of COVID-19

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three inmates have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Clay Co. Jail.

Clay County says three new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed among inmates in the Clay Co. Jail. It said all active cases have been put in isolation and those who meet the definition of a close contact to a positive case have been placed in quarantine.

According to the County, inmates in isolation will stay there until cleared by a doctor. It said those in quarantine will stay there following Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines.

Until further notice, the county said it will no longer allow visitors at the Clay Co. Jail. It said the Health Department is working with the Sheriff’s Office to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread. It said all employees have been offered free tests and vaccinations.

