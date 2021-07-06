Advertisement

Centralia man sets three Guinness World Records in free throw shooting

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 63-year-old Centralia man added three Guinness World Records in free throw shooting to his growing list Monday.

Bob Fisher broke the world records in most free throws made while alternating hands in 30 seconds (27) and most free throws made while alternating hands in one minute (49).

He also tied the world record for most free throws made in one minute (67).

“It was a feeling of accomplishment,” Fisher said. “I went in and I did my best, and it was a good day.”

The three new records brings his total to 28 since he began attempting them in 2010.

“When you step back and look at it, it’s really amazing,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to live in a community where everyone supports what I’m doing here.”

The 63-year-old isn’t done yet; he’s eyeing more free throw-related records in his future.

“I told Connie [Bob’s wife] it’d be nice to get 30,” he said.

Fisher is the author of STRAIGHT SHOOTER: A game-changing new approach to basketball shooting.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder for Saturday night shooting
(File)
Toddler drowns while visiting family in Perry
Jace Ward, a K-State student from Wameog, ended his fight against brain cancer Saturday, July...
Kansas man ends two-year battle against brain cancer
Dead body found near NE K4 Highway identified

Latest News

Centralia man sets three Guinness World Records in free throw shooting
Centralia man sets three Guinness World Records in free throw shooting
Meet K-State Football’s new man behind the mic
Meet K-State Football’s new man behind the mic
Mitch Fortner will take over for Dave Lewis as the Wildcats’ new public address announcer this...
Meet K-State Football’s new man behind the mic
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course