Centralia man sets three Guinness World Records in free throw shooting

CENTRALIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 63-year-old Centralia man added three Guinness World Records in free throw shooting to his growing list Monday.

Bob Fisher broke the world records in most free throws made while alternating hands in 30 seconds (27) and most free throws made while alternating hands in one minute (49).

He also tied the world record for most free throws made in one minute (67).

“It was a feeling of accomplishment,” Fisher said. “I went in and I did my best, and it was a good day.”

The three new records brings his total to 28 since he began attempting them in 2010.

“When you step back and look at it, it’s really amazing,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to live in a community where everyone supports what I’m doing here.”

The 63-year-old isn’t done yet; he’s eyeing more free throw-related records in his future.

“I told Connie [Bob’s wife] it’d be nice to get 30,” he said.

Fisher is the author of STRAIGHT SHOOTER: A game-changing new approach to basketball shooting.

Well, this is cool.



Centralia's Bob Fisher, 63, set three Guinness World Records in free throw shooting today.



This one is the most FTs while alternating hands in 30 seconds — he hit 27! pic.twitter.com/vSAl9MYttM — Marleah Campbell (@wibwMarleah) July 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.