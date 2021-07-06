Advertisement

Car-deer collision sends Topeka woman to hospital

A Topeka woman was taken to a local hospital after the car she was driving struck a deer early...
A Topeka woman was taken to a local hospital after the car she was driving struck a deer early Monday on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike in eastern Shawnee County, authorities said.(KGWN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was treated at a local hospital following a car-deer collision early Monday in eastern Shawnee Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 1:41 a.m. on Interstate 70, about three miles east of the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s East Topeka toll plaza.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling west on I-70 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway.

The car’s driver, Lynna R. Garretson, 59, was reported to have suffered possible injuries in the collision. The patrol said Garretson was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka by a private vehicle.

The patrol said Garretson, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Toddler drowns while visiting family in Perry
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder for Saturday night shooting
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Dead body found near NE K4 Highway identified
Frito-Lay called union leaders "out of touch" following vote to strike
Frito-Lay calls bakers’ union leadership “out of touch” following vote to strike

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Mainly in the afternoon
Dry today, rain tomorrow
Actor Bill Glass, who attended the University of Kansas, portrays Dr. Rick in ads for...
Actor behind ‘parenta-life coach’ commercial character shares Kansas connection
Actor Bill Glass, who attended the University of Kansas, portrays Dr. Rick in ads for...
Man behind parenta-life coach Dr. Rick shares Kansas connection