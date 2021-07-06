Car-deer collision sends Topeka woman to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was treated at a local hospital following a car-deer collision early Monday in eastern Shawnee Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 1:41 a.m. on Interstate 70, about three miles east of the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s East Topeka toll plaza.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Lincoln MKZ was traveling west on I-70 when it struck a deer crossing the roadway.

The car’s driver, Lynna R. Garretson, 59, was reported to have suffered possible injuries in the collision. The patrol said Garretson was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka by a private vehicle.

The patrol said Garretson, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

