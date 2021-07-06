Auburn-Washburn to host Stuff A Bus events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School District is preparing to host Stuff A Bus events in the area.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says it will host a series of Stuff A Bus events to collect school supplies for students for the upcoming fall semester. It said the principal of each host school will be at the events to meet families and students.

According to USD 437, raffles and activities will be held for kids, food trucks will sell items and representatives from several departments will be available to share information about job opportunities in the district.

USD 437 said each event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. It said those interested in donating supplies should bring dry erase markers, book bags, pencil boxes, Clorox wipes, colored pencils, crayons, headphones and more.

The district said the event schedule is as follows:

Pauline Central Primary School, 6625 SW Westview Road, July 7

Jay Shideler Elementary, 4948 SW Wanamaker Road, July 15

Indian Hills Elementary, 7445 SW 29th Street, July 21

Auburn Elementary, 810 N Commercial Street, Auburn, Aug. 12

Additionally, the district said it will host a Drive event where the community can drive a school bus in a controlled environment. It said this gives those that may be interested in a driver position the chance to experience the job firsthand.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.