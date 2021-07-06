Advertisement

Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety

By Isaac French
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of a Topeka apartment complex say a group of people abusing fireworks left their homes and property damaged and covered in trash.

On July 1st, Rob Silverhawk and Khadijah Lynch heard what they described as a war-zone outside their home. “Loud, loud artillery shells like boom,” said Lynch.

Silverhawk set up a camera to record it. “Them having their little war, they were hitting each other and yelling and screaming, and not caring about anybody’s property or anybody’s safety,” said Silverhawk.

For the past four nights, they say a group of people have been having “firework wars” in the parking lot of the Paradise Plaza Apartments.

“I can’t sleep, he can’t sleep, he has PTSD and he’s a veteran and its very hard for him and these fireworks do not help,” said Lynch

“It makes me want to go and hide some place you know, it takes me back to a time I really don’t enjoy thinking about,” said Silverhawk.

Several other residents did not want to be on camera, but showed 13 NEWS the damage to their property. “Just hitting people’s cars and homes and trees. Broken windows and broken car windows.” Silverhawk is hoping his video can help police hold the people behind the damage responsible.

“The police said they couldn’t do anything unless there was evidence of some type or they saw them doing it and as far as I concerned I think video evidence speaks for itself.” He and other residents say they spoke with The Topeka Police Department, who told them they are working to set up a case.

“Its just ridiculous, somebody is going to end up getting hurt, they’ve caught the dumpsters on fire twice and its going to end up going in to somebody’s house, its going to catch somebody’s house on fire and its like these people don’t even care.”

