Advertisement

Actor behind ‘parenta-life coach’ commercial character shares Kansas connection

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - - Bill Glass’ path to pitchman passed thru the University of Kansas.

The man who teaches us not to become our parents as Dr. Rick in the Progressive Insurance ads ended up in Kansas because of his parents.

“I told my parents you can give me the money you’re going to spend on college and I can go to LA now, or I can go to college and come home and I’m going to try this anyway. They’re like - you go to college!” he said in an interview with 13 NEWS.

Glass spent five years at KU, leaving just shy of a journalism degree. He said he decided on journalism because he saw a connection to his love for improvisational comedy.

“In the early 90s, ESPN was sort of comedy sportscasting, for lack of a better way to describe it,” Glass said. “I thought I love being the class clown....You can have fun and be a journalist according to ESPN, so I’m going to go try and do that. It was away from home - I had to be away from home - and a good journalism program, so I was a Jayhawk.”

Growing up in suburban Chicago, Glass had a front row seat to some of the best.

“I got bit by the bug when I saw (Chris) Farley and Tim Meadows on the main stage of Second City main stage,” he said. “I knew I was going to come back to Chicago and try improv after college. It just depended if I had the guts to pursue it as far as I apparently have now.”

Glass took classes at Second City, and got his stage time at the now-closed IO Theatre. There, he met another budding comedian with Kansas ties, K-State’s Eric Stonestreet, who even tweeted the Dr. Rick ads should get Glass his own sitcom.

“(Stonestreet) always had ‘it’ Just knowing the business and being extremely talented,” Glass said. “He helped me do my first mailing to commercial agents. A Wildcat helping out a Jayhawk a little bit was very refreshing.”

Glass has held steady work in commercials and various sitcoms. But it’s his role in the Progressive commercial series for which the recently-turned-50-year old is finding perhaps his greatest success.

“It’s been a fun, little bit of a surreal roller coaster,” he said.

Which is true, even if no one notices him on the streets: Dr. Rick’s mustache isn’t real, allowing the clean-shaven Glass (he says his lack of facial hair is in his ‘marital contract’) to continue operating in relative anonymity.

“I haven’t been recognized for 20 years, so if we keep going without me being recognized, I’m totally fine with that. I’ll be okay,” he said.

Glass says technology makes now a great time for young people chasing their dreams. His advice is to go for it.

“Don’t overthink it. Don’t wonder if it’s good enough or bad enough. The bad stuff teaches you how to do the good stuff, so just shoot and do,” he said.

As for whether he’ll take a page from his parents when it comes to his two sons’ futures, he says, for now, he’s content to let the teens do their own thing.

“If they come to me and say they don’t want to go to college, we’ll talk about it,” he said. “They’ll have to have a plan. They’ll have to show me the road map they want to take.”

He’s not worried about sounding like his parents in the future because he says he already does.

mel - because the point is, are you going to start sounding like your parents, dr rick?

“I think that’s why this campaign resonates with people,” he said. “Progressive has hit a really fun nerve. We all do it whether we like it or not!”

Glass said the campaign has two new ads out, and he’s hopeful for more, saying he loves his job.

KC BBQ or Chicago-style pizza? Dr. Rick or Flo? Comedy or drama? Watch our either/or Q&A below:

WATCH: Extended interview with Bill Glass:

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
(File)
Toddler drowns while visiting family in Perry
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder for Saturday night shooting
Jace Ward, a K-State student from Wameog, ended his fight against brain cancer Saturday, July...
Kansas man ends two-year battle against brain cancer
Dead body found near NE K4 Highway identified

Latest News

Actor Bill Glass, who attended the University of Kansas, portrays Dr. Rick in ads for...
Man behind parenta-life coach Dr. Rick shares Kansas connection
Actor Bill Glass, who attended the University of Kansas, portrays Dr. Rick in ads for...
WATCH: Bill Glass extended interview
Gregory Seeley, 63 (Shawnee Co. Jail)
TPD make arrest following search warrant
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety