Vendors are celebrating something more than just the 4th of July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Along with the Blues festival, car show, and fireworks, there was still some time for shopping.

To kick off the 4th of July, vendors flooded the parking lot of Lake Shawnee with their unique businesses.

“Color Street is a real nail polish that has been formulated into a strip that is packaged at 95% dry and when it finished drying it dries when applying to your nail bit so it goes on dry and it finishes dry and there is no heat or tool that are required to apply the nail polish and it comes off with regular nail polish remover so it doesn’t damage your nails the way some acrylics and gels can,” said Barb Jacobson.

Aimee Sharp was selling some patriotic merchandise to go along with the reason the community is out celebrating.

“So my mother and I started making some wreaths about five years ago and it started as a side hobby and it has bloomed into pretty much just glitter everywhere and deco mesh and lots of fun so we make all holidays of wreaths and most people are familiar with Christmas but we have Fourth of July or you can customize them,” said Sharp.

Sharp says she’s excited to attend events like this again, especially on the 4th of July because the holiday holds a special place in her heart.

“I am an Army veteran I started from 1999 to 2003 so its been a little bit but the fourth of July means a lot to me because I went into the army on the 9th of July so my going away was about the fourth of July so it makes me think about that every year,” she said.

This year they are celebrating more than just being back in business.

“I have heard everyone out here say they are so happy to be out and that they were so sad about last year and that they are just ready to be here and it is so crowded,” Sharp said.

“This is fabulous I am so excited that we are able to get out and celebrate the fourth of July and what it means to be an American and to be free,” said Jacobson.

