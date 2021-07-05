Topeka veteran reflects on his memories of serving in World War ll

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -John Goodin who is now 103-years old and lives at Presbyterian Manor in Topeka.

He enlisted in the army in his early 20′s and said he didn’t have much choice.

John Goodin was married to his high-school sweetheart, with two kids and working a job he had a passion for.

But that all changed when world war two began and he was handed a letter one day at work.

“The Army found out that I had a civil service job inspecting B-29 engines and motors and they were looking for people, they didn’t even come and talk to my wife, they just said you be here at this set time,” said Goodin.

His aircraft experience gave Goodin a major role, he and his crew prepared planes for each mission, often in as little as 12 hours.

He was in charge of B-29s, one of the largest bombers used in the war.

“The island had just been taken from Japan and then we set up a shop and there was a total of 12 B-29s on this island and there was a total of three islands and each one had 12 planes and we had to start from scratch with three people on our shift,” he said.

After two years of serving for his country, he was discharged and sent back home on a boat along with 3,900 others.

His homecoming remains a vivid memory.

“When I got home, I went to the door to where betty was staying and charlotte who was about three years old I think and she hauled out to my wife and said there was a man at the door and so I and she didn’t realize that it was me, at that age, she thought I was a strange man so that was my homecoming,” he said.

Goodin moved to Topeka in 1947 and entered the floral business. He was the first one to sell roses at wholesale in Topeka.

