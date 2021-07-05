Topeka Fire recuses kitten stuck in viaduct drain pipe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Dept. says firefighters rescued a kitten trapped 20 feet above ground stuck inside a drain along the Polk Quincy Viaduct.

Topeka Fire crews rescued a kitten stuck in a drain along the Polk Quincy Viaduct over the weekend. (Topeka Fire Dept.)

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, firefighters used a ladder to access to locate the portion of the drain where the cat was lodged.

The animal was taken to Helping Hands Humane Society.

It’s unclear how the cat got inside the drain, which is located on a busy stretch of I-70.

No other information has been released.

