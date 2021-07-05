Advertisement

Toddler drowns while visiting family in Perry

(File)
(File)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 4-year-old Missouri girl drowned Sunday while visiting family in Perry.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says the incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. at a home on Main Street.

Herrig says a family member noticed the young girl was missing and then noticed the child’s shoes sitting beside an above-ground pool outside of the home.

The family member then found the girl unconscious in the water and immediately started performing CPR, according to Herrig.

The child was rushed to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:52 p.m.

Herrig says the child was from Monet, Missouri, and was in Perry to visit family for the 4th of July holiday.

He said it was unclear how long the girl was in the water.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder for Saturday night shooting
Jace Ward, a K-State student from Wameog, ended his fight against brain cancer Saturday, July...
Kansas man ends two-year battle against brain cancer
Dead body found near NE K4 Highway identified
Frito-Lay called union leaders "out of touch" following vote to strike
Frito-Lay calls bakers’ union leadership “out of touch” following vote to strike

Latest News

Sonic Restaurant on W. 70th St., robbed by masked man, no arrest made yet
Police searching for masked man in early morning armed robbery
The Topeka Fire Dept. said crews rescued a kitten stuck inside a storm drain along the...
Topeka Fire recuses kitten stuck in viaduct drain pipe
Plenty of sun
Hot start to the week
Here's a reminder of how the event for the 4th will be the same, and different.
Spirit of Kansas returns to light up Lake Shawnee