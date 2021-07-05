Toddler drowns while visiting family in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 4-year-old Missouri girl drowned Sunday while visiting family in Perry.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says the incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. at a home on Main Street.

Herrig says a family member noticed the young girl was missing and then noticed the child’s shoes sitting beside an above-ground pool outside of the home.

The family member then found the girl unconscious in the water and immediately started performing CPR, according to Herrig.

The child was rushed to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:52 p.m.

Herrig says the child was from Monet, Missouri, and was in Perry to visit family for the 4th of July holiday.

He said it was unclear how long the girl was in the water.

No other information was released.

