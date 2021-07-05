Spirit of Kansas returns to light up Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each year, The Spirit of Kansas lights up lake Shawnee and the skies of Topeka.

“But to make that happen takes hundred of man-hours,” said lead pyro- technician, Marty Flickinger.

Marty Flickinger and his crew spent multiple days to ensure that the show goes on as planned and nothing goes up in smoke.

“We do the soundtrack we do the choreography, the timing on the shells, and its a ton of work to come out here and make sure that computer knows what to fire when and that takes a lot of clerical work and that take s a lot of what we’re doing today.”

This year, the show is expected to be a little bigger.

“We re-configured the show last year to try and encourage people not to pack in, people tend to pack in on the west side realty tight to see the low stuff on the water, which we pride ourselves on but that wasn’t good to tempt people to do that so we spent all of our money on aerial shells.”

Flickinger says with a mostly aerial show, more Topekan’s will be able to experience The Spirit of Kansas.

“So we kind of reconfigured the show to be less of a low show with low and high and have it all high, that helps people in the neighborhoods who don’t come to the lake maybe their a half mile away a quarter mile away so this year we kind of did the same thing we were intending to do last year.”

