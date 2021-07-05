Police searching for masked man in early morning armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. continues to investigate reports of an armed robbery on the city’s east side.

According to Topeka Police Dept. Sgt. Kevin Schulz, TPD received reports of an armed robbery at 7:53 a.m. Monday at SE 8th and Lime.

When responding officers arrived, they located a female victim who said she was robbed of her phone, wallet and other items by a man wearing a mask.

The victim told police the suspect had a gun and knife.

There were no reports of injuries, and the suspect remains on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.