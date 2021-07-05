Advertisement

Olathe man dies after van collides with semi in eastern Douglas Co.

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials say a Johnson Co. man is dead after an accident along US-56 near the Douglas/Johnson County line Monday morning.

According to a post from the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, David Hosch, 39, of Olathe died when the van he was driving collided with a semi tractor-trailer.

Officials say the accident happened around 8 a.m. near E2400 Rd.

Hosch was pronounced dead at the scene, the driver of the semi, Reinold Hartmann, 66, of Missouri was airlifted to an area hospital.

The post said Hartmann suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say a dog in Hosch’s vehicle also died in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says both men were wearing seatbelts.

The stretch of roadway where the accident occurred remained closed as of 4 p.m. Monday while the accident investigation team worked to reconstruct the wreck.

