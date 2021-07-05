Mother honors son killed in drunk driving crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One year after her son was killed by a drunk driver, Tiffany Fry continues to mourn the loss of her son, Taylor Chavez, but on the Fourth of July, she’s trying to turn that pain into awareness.

“Taylor was a funny, witty kid,” Fry said. “He was 19 years old and about a month shy from going to K-State. He was so excited to be able to leave.”

But on the Fourth of July in 2020, she said her son was hit by a drunk driver who went through the stoplight. Taylor died in the hospital a few days later.

“Two police officers came to our door about 3 o’clock in the morning and they told me that Taylor had a traumatic brain injury and was in the hospital.”

The crash happened just a couple miles down the road at Hoover and K-42. Fry said she drives past that intersection almost every day and remembers her son. That’s why she and her husband hung a sign on a busy road behind their house to hopefully reach just one person.

“There’s a venue that’s just across the street and I was hoping that I could reach any body. The drunk driver was coming from Lake Afton. Every day there’s a reminder of Taylor and that he’s not here anymore.”

Even though Fry said she’s struggling to adapt to everyday life without Taylor, she knows he’s looking down on her and is proud of her strength.

“I think that he would be proud of me and proud that I even get up in the morning because even that’s hard sometimes. It just makes sense that I do this to save somebody else.”

