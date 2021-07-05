Monday evening forecast: A hot start to the week with mid-week storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All in all the week ahead will be seasonal with a chance of rain Wednesday then again Friday night and Saturday night. Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the mid-upper 90s where heat indices may be in the triple digits for most.

The storm chances this week don’t look to be too concerning when it comes to severe weather but it is that time of year where it could change as we get closer to the days with storms so keep checking back for updates. As of now the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting eastern Nebraska for strong to severe storms Friday into Friday night.

There will be two cold fronts to monitor: One Tuesday night into Wednesday where we’ll get our first round of showers/storms. This isn’t expected to bring a lot of rain to the area with the one on Friday night being the one that will come with heavier and more widespread rain. The question will be how much rain, if at all, will impact Saturday. There’s also a chance of rain Saturday night, and again the question will be how much rain will impact Sunday. As of now will lean more toward Saturday having at least some rain to impact the daytime hours vs Sunday but no guarantees this far out.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

The chance of showers/storms will hold off until after sunset Tuesday night but the question will be if there’s going to be rain before midnight or not. Regardless most of the rain Tuesday night will be in north-central KS before the rain progresses southward during the day Wednesday. This will keep temperatures cooler in the 80s.

Temperatures start to heat back up to end the week with upper 80s-low 90s Thursday and 90s on Friday. There’s a chance of upper 90s out toward central KS. It will be humid with gusts around 25 mph. Heat indices likely in upper 90s to as hot as 104 across northeast KS.

With storms moving through along a cold front Friday night that will cool temperatures back in the 80s over the weekend.

Taking Action:

Stay safe in the heat to begin the week: Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you do plan to be outside for an extended period of time. Wednesday looks to be the day of concern where rain and storms will impact the daytime hours. It won’t rain the entire day and there won’t be widespread rain so if you have outdoor plans, you don’t need to cancel them but stay updated on the forecast as we get closer for more details.

