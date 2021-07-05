Meet K-State Football’s new man behind the mic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Football will welcome a new man behind the mic this fall.

Mitch Fortner will take over for Dave Lewis as the Wildcats’ new public address announcer. Lewis signed off for the final time last fall after 14 seasons.

“It definitely means a lot to me that I get the opportunity to do it for the team I grew up loving all my life,” Fortner said. “I think it also maybe adds a little bit to the pressure of not messing up the job and hoping people still enjoy the game day atmosphere even though it’s going to be a completely new voice.”

Fortner, Manhattan-born and Clay Center-raised, is no stranger to the Wildcats.

Over the last six years, the K-State faithful have heard him on the call at men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, baseball and women’s soccer games.

He even got a taste of his new role at Bill Snyder Family Stadium once before, filling in for Lewis.

“It just so happens that was one of the biggest wins at home in quite some time,” Fortner said.

Fans probably remember the game: October 26, 2019, when the Wildcats upset No. 5 Oklahoma.

“The crowd rushed the field, and that’s just something you never forget,” he said.

K-State’s 48-41 win marked the first home win for the Wildcats over the Sooners since 1996.

“The nervewracking part was just not to mess up things like, ‘Good for a Wildcat first down!’ which are big-time game day traditions,” Fortner said. “I was worried about that. Not so much about the names, even though that’s a big part of it as well. I just didn’t want to slip up for some reason a ‘Good for a Wildcat first down.’ I got one in, and I was comfortable from then on out.”

The lifelong ‘Cats fan knows the deep-rooted tradition that comes with Saturdays in Manhattan — and he’s ready to fit his piece into the puzzle.

“It’s a piece of the entertainment, the game day atmosphere,” he said. “I’ve always kind of wanted to be a part of that in some way, and this just happens to be my spot now.”

