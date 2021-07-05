Holiday hay bale display honors memory of young heart warrior

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A colorful display of decorated hay bales draws people to southwest Carlson Rd. for a fun photo op each season. The latest creation features rows of five bales stacked two high, painted red, white, and blue like a giant American flag.

The Aubert family started the tradition around Halloween several years ago. Melissa Aubert said their daughter, Makalyn, was born with a congenital heart defect. She left her job to stay home and care for her, and they thought the hay bale decorating would be a fun activity while they stayed home together.

The theme changed with the occasion. Melissa says Makalyn loved all holiday and the big way the hay bales helped celebrate each one. It also caused Makalyn’s siblings to dub their home the “Hay Bale House.”

Sadly, Makalyn passed away last July 31st, at just seven years old. She had undergone her third heart surgery.

But the family decided to keep the displays going.

“It was just kind of a way to honor her, and just keep the tradition alive and to just to continue to make other people happy and bring joy to them and just kind of brighten their day a little bit,” Melissa said.

The Aubert family says they love to see people posing for photos outside their “hay bale house” south of Willard. Near the bales, visitors will see a sign proclaiming, “I (heart) Makalyn.”

