Helping Hands receive over 100 animals within seven days, stray pets too

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many pets strayed away, some scared by fireworks over the 4th of July weekend.

Helping Hands Humane Society reached capacity late Friday and with the holiday weekend, more stray pets added to the total.

Thomas Davis found a kitten in his front yard over the weekend.

“It might’ve startled the mother maybe ran them and might’ve scared the kittens too because there were a lot of fireworks around my house and I just you know wanted to help a little guy,” Davis explained.

Davis says he wanted to do the right thing, by returning it to the shelter, “I wanted to help him and try feeding him some water and milk and had some tuna and he wouldn’t eat none of that. I left him alone thinking the momma cat would come back, and he never did so I’m trying to do good and help the little guy.”

Helping Hands Humane Society says around this time of year, many pets stray away from their families. Some are returned to their lost and found.

“This year, this year is hard. Last year’s intake was down a little bit. People were at home more, people were working on training their pets more,” Grace Clinton with HHHS explained.

“They could monitor them when they were in the backyard a little bit, more people aren’t traveling as much,” Clinton added. “This year there’s just a lot more activity I think people are really excited to be out and about and then that leads to more animals out and about.”

The sound of fireworks plays a role in why some pets may stray away from home.

“The fireworks, the noises can really spooky animals, so if they’re not even usually an escape artist,” Clinton explained. “They’ll still sometimes get out of their yard to get away from the noise and then they’ll get really disoriented with all the smoke and noises and so they end up lost. So, even animals you may not expect escape from home tend to escape this time of year.”

“I seen all of these neglected animals is the right word maybe and I don’t wanna be that person you know it really hurts to see those things between them abandon and throwing out some cars and left all I hate seeing that,” Davis added.

Helping Hands saw 144 animals come in over the past seven days compared to 130 last year.

“Usually it’s between 5 to 10% of animals get reclaimed when they come in and we’d love to see that number grow. We’ve been trying to encourage people to microchip please come by and look and see if you know any of these animals are yours,” Clinton said.

Helping Hands is offering 50-percent off adoption fees, trying to find families for adoptable animals.

If you or anyone may have lost a pet(s), you can locate your animal here and contact HHHS.

