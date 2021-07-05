Advertisement

Fireworks blamed for two overnight fires in Emporia

Emporia Fire Dept. apparatus (File, KVOE)
Emporia Fire Dept. apparatus (File, KVOE)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia fire officials say two overnight fires were likely due to fireworks.

According to KVOE radio, Emporia Fire was called to 1006 Chestnut around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials say a firework from a tipped-over launching tube sent an item flying onto the home’s yard, and then caught the porch on fire.

KVOE reports the residents were out of state and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Another fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday at 668 Road 215.

Officials say improperly-discarded fireworks caused an old barn to catch fire.

KVOE reports the barn was completely destroyed.

Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley told KVOE the barn caught fire after improperly discarded fireworks were placed in a 55-gallon plastic drum. The drum then caught fire and spread to the structure.

No injuries were reported.

