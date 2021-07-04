Advertisement

Veterans, active military can receive free car wash Sunday

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eagle Auto Wash is honoring those who served the country with a special deal for Independence Day.

Veterans and active duty military can receive a free Full Service Wash or Five Star Special Express wash Sunday, July 4.

According to the business, to receive one of the services for free show the cashier a current U.S. Service Identification Card, U.S. Service Retired Identification Card, or Veterans Organization Card.

The business said a full service wash includes a High Pressure Spray Exterior Wash, Soft Cloth Cleaning & Buffing (or Touch Free Cleaning), Underbody Flush, Wiping Off Dash, Emptying Ashtrays, Vacuuming Seats, Floors & Mats, Cleaning Windows Inside & Out and Full Drying.

A Five Star Express Wash includes a High Pressure Spray Exterior Wash, Soft Cloth Cleaning & Buffing (or Touch Free Cleaning), Underbody High Pressure, Rust Inhibitor, Sealer Wax, Foam Polish Wax, Poly Sealant, Simoniz Ceramic Sealant and Full Drying.

Eagle Auto Wash and Detailing Salon is located at 2110 SW Chelsea Drive on the west side of Fairlawn Plaza.

It is open from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Sunday.

