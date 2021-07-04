Advertisement

Topeka Police investigating Saturday night shooting as aggravated battery case

(Phil Anderson)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was injured in a Saturday night shooting that police are investigating as a case of aggravated battery.

Topeka Police said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Clay Street just before 10:30 Saturday night on a report a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crews found the woman who was later taken to a nearby medical care facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead body found near NE K4 Highway
Topeka police continue to investigate a pair of deaths that were reported within four days of...
Dead body found near 1200 block of SW Belle Terrace
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s arrest 22-year-old for sex crimes with child
St. Marys Police arrest man for purposelessly driving the wrong way
4th of July Events

Latest News

American Flag (Photo)
Veterans, active military can receive free car wash Sunday
Fourth of July Forecast
Saturday Night Forecast
Saturday Night Forecast
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after scoring on a Hunter Dozier sacrifice fly during...
Dozier, Olivares lead Royals to 6-3 comeback win over Twins