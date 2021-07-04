Topeka Police investigating Saturday night shooting as aggravated battery case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was injured in a Saturday night shooting that police are investigating as a case of aggravated battery.

Topeka Police said officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Clay Street just before 10:30 Saturday night on a report a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crews found the woman who was later taken to a nearby medical care facility.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.