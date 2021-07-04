Sundown Salute parade brings hundreds to Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year off, Junction City’s Sundown Salute Parade was back in full force Saturday morning.

People gathered along 6th Street in Junction City to watch the annual Sundown Salute parade as it made its way down the parade route.

‘It was nice…exciting…it hasn’t happened in a long time.” Freeman Wells and Gloria Montandon say.

Young paradegoers enjoyed the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, and the 1st Infantry Division Band as they came through.

“I liked the brass band…yeah the brass band and I like the horses were cool.” Freeman Wells and Gloria Montandon say.

“The horses” Shepherd Wells says.

For some of the kids, they were more excited about the treats being handed out.

“I think the candy.” Lincoln Montandon says.

Following the parade, the crowd quickly dispersed to find relief from the heat before enjoying more events to celebrate the holiday weekend.

“Happy Independence Day!” from Freeman & Shepherd Wells and Gloria & Lincoln Montandon.

Saturday evening tribute bands performed outside the Bird Dog Saloon and the carnival rides and funnel cake wagon will be open again on Sunday starting at 1:00 pm.

