Report: Pro golfer shot and killed on Georgia course

KENNESAW, Ga. (WIBW) - A professional golfer was shot and killed on a Georgia country club course Saturday, according to local news station 11 Alive.

Gene Siller, 41, was at the Pinetree Country Club shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a suspect driving a white pickup truck drove on the course and shot Siller, the outlet reports.

The Georgia State Golf Association tweeted their condolences Saturday, writing: “All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends.”

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller,” the Georgia PGA tweeted. “Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family.”

A GoFundMe for Siller has raised nearly $77,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Sunday afternoon.

Fundraiser organizer Dianne McPherson wrote: “As many of you are aware Gene was tragically killed Saturday, July 3rd. We are asking for donations to help Gene’s precious family in this terrible time of need. Please keep Gene’s family as well as his Pinetree family in your prayers.”

According to 11 Alive, the suspect in the shooting has not been caught.

Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family. — Georgia PGA (@GeorgiaPGA) July 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.