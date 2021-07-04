Advertisement

Potwin neighborhood stages show of patriotic pride

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Potwin neighborhood turned out to show its patriotic pride.

The community located just north of Topeka’s hospitals held its annual Independence Day parade Sunday morning.

Family and friends lined the brick-paves streets where neighborhood children rode their bicycles decked out in red, white, and blue along a two-block square route. Local businesses, law enforcement, community groups, parents and pets also got in the spirit.

The parade culminated with a jam session by the Topeka High School drum line.

Residents say events like this are what makes Potwin a special place.

“I just love it,” Sarah Peterson Herr said as she held a bouquet of red, white, and blue balloons. “I love the pride for America, and the kids loving it, too, and everybody just has the best time today.”

Andrea Palmer shared how many residents grew up in Potwin, then moved back into their childhood homes.

“It’s just that, my mom has often said, there may be other cities in the world I might live, exotic places, but I would not ever want to live in another neighborhood other than Potwin,” she said.

Potwin hosted several days of events to celebrate independence day -- including a movie night and a street dance

