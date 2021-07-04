Partly Cloudy Skies Will Become Mostly Clear After Sunset

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Near perfect conditions expected this evening for fireworks! This evening around 9-10 pm will be about 80 degrees with skies becoming mostly clear once again and very light winds. Either go out into the crowds or stay in your own front yard, the weather should not interrupt your evening plans.

I have gone ahead an removed the rain chances in North-Central Kansas this evening with chances being below 10%. If any rain should develop in central Kansas, it would be both light and brief.

Monday is a few degrees warmer with highs in the lower 90s, mostly sunny skies and winds still light from the south. Monday night will get down to around 70 degrees.

This Evening: Becoming mostly clear. Temperatures near 80 degrees. Light southerly winds around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer than Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny conditions and south winds at 5-10 mph. Things do change on Tuesday night however. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees with showers and storms likely developing along a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. These storms are not expected to be severe and flooding is at a minimal risk. Most areas will see around a quarter inch at most with many folks likely getting less.

Wednesday will be cooler and a bit cloudier with highs in the middle 80s and winds now coming in from the north at 5-10 mph. We warm slightly for Thursday and reach the mid 90s again on Friday. Friday’s temperatures will likely need to be increased later this week based on current trends, but for now have left at 94 degrees.

A second cold front comes in on Sometime on Friday afternoon and could produce more rain showers and storms during that time. Once again our temperatures will be cooled down to the 80s over next weekend.

Enjoy your Independence Day and remember those who made the sacrifices to give you the freedom we share.

The Days Ahead (WIBW)

