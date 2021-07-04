Kansas man ends two-year battle against brain cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young man who waged a very public battle against brain cancer has passed away.

Jace Ward died late Saturday night at a Saint Louis hospital.

The Kansas State student from Wamego was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer known as DIPG in spring 2019. He and his family shared their journey on a Facebook page that inspired thousands of people with Jace’s mantra, “I can’t die - I’m busy.”

Among them was Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, who surprised Jace earlier this year with a trip to the Super Bowl.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Jace’s family said he is “free from cancer in heaven.” They recalled how he brought people together, and vowed to continue the fight to raise awareness and find a cure for DIPG.

