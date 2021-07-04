Independence Day Forecast: Near Perfect Conditions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy Fourth of July! Many folks will likely be spending their day outdoors and I don’t blame them. Temperatures today will be near 90 degrees across the region with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. Those clouds will begin to thin out this evening though. Winds throughout today will be light from the south at 5-10 mph. It may be a little warm and a little humid today, but anything else just wouldn’t feel right for Independence Day.

This evening around 9-10 pm will be around 80 degrees with skies becoming mostly clear once again and very light winds. Near perfect firework weather conditions!

For areas in North-Central Kansas, the rain chances this evening have dropped off to about a 10% chance. Therefore, I have removed any rain chances this evening. If an isolated shower should make it’s way into the area, it would be brief and should not interrupt your Fourth of July festivities.

Monday is a few degrees warmer with highs in the lower 90s, mostly sunny skies and winds still light from the south. Monday night will get down to around 70 degrees.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Evening: Mostly clear. Temperatures near 80 degrees. Light southerly winds around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer than Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny conditions and south winds at 5-10 mph. Tuesday night will be near 70 degrees with showers and storms likely developing along a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. These storms are not expected to be severe and flooding is at a minimal risk with less than a quarter inch expected.

Wednesday will be cooler and a bit cloudier with highs in the middle 80s and winds now coming in from the north at 5-10 mph. We warm slightly for Thursday and reach the mid 90s again on Friday before a second cold front on Friday night brings the potential for more rain and storms allowing for cooler temps once again on Saturday.

Independence Day Morning 8-Day Forecast (WIBW)

