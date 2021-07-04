Advertisement

Frito-Lay calls bakers’ union leadership “out of touch” following vote to strike

Frito-Lay called union leaders "out of touch" following vote to strike
Frito-Lay called union leaders "out of touch" following vote to strike
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Frito-Lay responded to Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 218 union to strike this weekend after more failed negotiations.

In a statement to 13 NEWS Frito-Lay said:

“Frito-Lay and BCTGM Union Local 218 met last week and reached a fully recommended two-year agreement that included across-the-board wage increases both years of the contract and improved work rules that would have reduced overtime and hours worked.

Though each member of the union negotiating committee, including the union president, individually committed to supporting the agreement and encouraging Frito-Lay employees to vote in favor of ratifying it and Frito-Lay urged all associates to vote in favor of the fully recommended agreement (after nine months of negotiations), the agreement was voted down Saturday, July 3. While the union has suggested that Frito-Lay didn’t meet its terms, Frito-Lay had agreed to the union’s proposed economic terms. In addition, it was Frito-Lay, not the union, that proposed overtime limitations.

That the union membership rejected this fully recommended agreement suggests union leadership is out of touch with the sentiments of Frito-Lay employees. Because the union had fully recommended our tentative agreement, we do not anticipate any further negotiations with the union for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, Frito-Lay employees will be on strike effective Monday, July 5. The strike unnecessarily puts our employees at risk of economic hardship and will inevitably divide the workforce. Frito-Lay will be focused on continuing to run the operations of our plant in Topeka and has a contingency plan in place to ensure employee safety. We will continue to be attentive to the situation and welcome any employees who wish to continue to work as they are legally entitled to do so.”

The strike begins at 12:01 AM Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead body found near NE K4 Highway
Topeka police continue to investigate a pair of deaths that were reported within four days of...
Dead body found near 1200 block of SW Belle Terrace
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s arrest 22-year-old for sex crimes with child
St. Marys Police arrest man for purposelessly driving the wrong way
4th of July Events

Latest News

American Flag (Photo)
Veterans, active military can receive free car wash Sunday
Topeka Police investigating Saturday night shooting as aggravated battery case
Fourth of July Forecast
Saturday Night Forecast
Saturday Night Forecast